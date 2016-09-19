Road restrictions for Sept. 19

MAIN STREET

Westbound lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today between Calhoun and Clinton streets.

CALHOUN STREET

Closed between Wallace and Grand Street and lane restrictions between Main and Berry streets beginning today through Sept. 23.

MOELLER ROAD

Closed just west of Adams Center Road through Sept. 24.

WEST COUNTY LINE ROAD

Closed from Lafayette Center Road to just north of Lafayette Center Road until further notice.

VANCE AVENUE

Closed between Hobson Road and Santa Rosa Drive through Sept. 20.

PLEASANT CENTER ROAD

Lane restriction between Bluffton and Thiele roads through Nov. 1.