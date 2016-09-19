September 19, 2016 1:00 AM
Road restrictions for Sept. 19
MAIN STREET
Westbound lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today between Calhoun and Clinton streets.
CALHOUN STREET
Closed between Wallace and Grand Street and lane restrictions between Main and Berry streets beginning today through Sept. 23.
MOELLER ROAD
Closed just west of Adams Center Road through Sept. 24.
WEST COUNTY LINE ROAD
Closed from Lafayette Center Road to just north of Lafayette Center Road until further notice.
VANCE AVENUE
Closed between Hobson Road and Santa Rosa Drive through Sept. 20.
PLEASANT CENTER ROAD
Lane restriction between Bluffton and Thiele roads through Nov. 1.