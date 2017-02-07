February 07, 2017 1:00 AM
Road restrictions for Feb.7
HILLEGAS ROAD
Lane restrictions between Goshen Road and Coliseum Boulevard through Feb. 9.
EAST STATE BOULEVARD
Lane restrictions eastbound between Clinton and Carew streets through March 9.
LAKE AVENUE
Lane restrictions between Randallia Drive and Coliseum Boulevard through today. Closed between Delta Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard through Feb. 18.
ABOITE ROAD
Closed to through traffic at Lafayette Center Road until further notice. Only right turns allowed at intersections.