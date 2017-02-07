Road restrictions for Feb.7

HILLEGAS ROAD

Lane restrictions between Goshen Road and Coliseum Boulevard through Feb. 9.

EAST STATE BOULEVARD

Lane restrictions eastbound between Clinton and Carew streets through March 9.

LAKE AVENUE

Lane restrictions between Randallia Drive and Coliseum Boulevard through today. Closed between Delta Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard through Feb. 18.

ABOITE ROAD

Closed to through traffic at Lafayette Center Road until further notice. Only right turns allowed at intersections.