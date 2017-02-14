February 14, 2017 1:02 AM
Construction
BRANSTRATOR ROAD
Closed from Indianapolis Road to Winters Road today through Feb. 17.
LAKE AVENUE
Closed between Delta Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard through Feb. 18.
EAST STATE BOULEVARD
Lane restrictions eastbound between Clinton and Carew streets through March 9.
ABOITE ROAD
Closed to through traffic at Lafayette Center Road until further notice. Only right turns allowed at intersections.
WEST COUNTY LINE ROAD
Closed at Lafayette Center Road until further notice. Only right turns allowed at intersections.