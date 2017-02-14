Construction

BRANSTRATOR ROAD

Closed from Indianapolis Road to Winters Road today through Feb. 17.

LAKE AVENUE

Closed between Delta Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard through Feb. 18.

EAST STATE BOULEVARD

Lane restrictions eastbound between Clinton and Carew streets through March 9.

ABOITE ROAD

Closed to through traffic at Lafayette Center Road until further notice. Only right turns allowed at intersections.

WEST COUNTY LINE ROAD

Closed at Lafayette Center Road until further notice. Only right turns allowed at intersections.