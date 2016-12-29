Construction on Dupont widening expected next fall

Construction bids for Fort Wayne's project to widen Dupont Road between Lima and Coldwater roads will be accepted as early as July, Public Works officials said Thursday.

Design work on the redesign began about five years ago, but the corridor has been on the city's radar for improvements for more than 20 years, City Engineer Shan Gunawardena said. The improvements will include widening the road to two lanes in each direction, with dedicated turn lanes to reduce congestion. The Pufferbelly Trail will extend along the south side of the road, crossing under the roadway to connect to the Salomon Farm Trail. A five-foot sidewalk will be installed along the north side of the road. The idea, Gunawardena said, is to encourage more pedestrian activity.

"Hopefully we might reduce some of the unnecessary traffic," Gunawardena said. "The biggest thing we try to look at is eliminating the trips that are half a mile or less or from one parking lot to another."

Although the project has not yet been advertised for bids, Gunawardena estimated total project costs will be more than $10 million, 80 percent of which will be federally funded. In 2012, city officials estimated the overall project would cost about $12.2 million. Construction is expected to begin next fall and continue through 2019.

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of The Journal Gazette or return to www.JournalGazette.net after 1 a.m. Friday.

dgong@jg.net