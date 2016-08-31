Construction to close parts of 2 southwest Allen roads

Aboite Road and West County Line Road from Lafayette Center Road to 500 feet north of Lafayette Center Road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

Crews will be doing construction on Lafayette Center Road, the highway department said in a statement.

Local traffic will have access from Winters Road, but there will be no access from Lafayette Center Road, the statement said.

Aboite Road is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday, it said. West County Line Road will be closed until further notice.