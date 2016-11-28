Consultants hired to look at proposed arena's cost

The Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board this morning heeded advice from city and county officials and hired consultants to take a closer look at financial and legal aspects of a proposed downtown arena.

Board members approved budgets not to exceed $10,000 for the financial work, to be done by Umbaugh Associates, a municipal consulting firm with Indiana offices in Indianapolis and Mishawaka. The legal feasibility study, at a cost of no more than $9,000, went to Barnes & Thornburg, which has an office in Fort Wayne.

Steve Brody, who chaired the request for proposals committee, said after the meeting the studies should provide deeper information to answer big questions surrounding the proposed project: how to pay for building it and, if it comes to pass, who operates it and how it will generate revenue and cover any shortfall.

"There will be a gap (in financing)," he said. "I can't tell you what the gap will be, but that will take some collective thought about how that gap will be filled."

One site for the arena is land now occupied by fast-food restaurants at Harrison Street and West Jefferson Boulevard just west of the Grand Wayne Center and across the street from Parkview Field.

The price tag for the arena, minus the cost of land is pegged at between $60 million and $85 million.

rsalter@jg.net