Converted car auction opens up

It has been a long time coming, and it’s still not fully ready, but New Haven’s new community center is showing signs of life.

First came the computers and the office supplies during a Dec. 12 move from the former parks department headquarters at 1125 Hartzell St. By the next day, senior citizens were showing up to play cards in the still-mostly empty center, 7500 Indiana 930 E., pressing dining tables left by a previous owner into service.

Mike Clendenen, New Haven-Adams Township Parks and Recreation Department superintendent, says the activity is just a taste of things to come.

Bids are out to furnish a fitness room with treadmills, elliptical trainers, rowing machines, exercise bikes and weights, Clendenen said. A large room partitioned into two separate areas will serve for Zumba and other exercise classes.

Gathering spaces capable of holding 125 to 150 people will see new furniture, including comfortable seating around a fireplace, and dining tables and chairs.

And on Tuesday, at the first parks board meeting in the new facility, membership rates will likely be set.

“Once we get this all completed, we’ll have an official ribbon-cutting and grand opening in the spring,” Clendenen said.

After talking about getting a true community center for about 20 years, New Haven was able to acquire the building formerly used by the Fort Wayne Auto and Truck Auction last year, when then New Haven City Council approved a $2 million bond for purchase and renovations.

The changes include revamping 5,000 square feet that had been a garage to house the fitness center and removing exterior garage doors to make the building facade more attractive, Clendenen said.

In the meantime, fitness classes and youth programs will still take place in the former parks department office, Clendenen said. “We weren’t sure when the brochures went out where we were going to be,” he said.

Residents have been eager to have an exercise facility because there are no health clubs or a YMCA in New Haven, Clendenen added.

“We’re not looking to take over something that the private sector can offer. But fitness (space) was high on the list of what was requested on multiple surveys,” he said.

The southeastern Allen County city has about 15,000 people, according to federal census figures.

The community center won’t have locker rooms or showers, Clendenen said. But it will provide a close-to-home exercise option, he added.

Some seniors who use the center for other activities already have asked to walk the perimeter of the now-empty space for indoor wintertime exercise.

Soon enough, he added, residents will be able to walk an outdoor trail around the property, which will also have a football/soccer field and be landscaped with trees paid for by grants, including one from the Meadowbrook Neighborhood Association.

But Clendenen doesn’t want to get too far ahead of things. “We’re still transitioning,” he said.

