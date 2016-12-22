Costs of Grove Street bridge work increase

The Allen County commissioners got a final bill this morning for repair to the Grove Street bridge over Spy Run Creek -- one a bit higher than anticipated.

Workers ran into unsuitable, "mushy" soil when excavating for bridge supports for the short span that crosses the creek at the entrance to the former Centlivre Village Apartments, said Bill Hartman, director of the county highway department.

That required excavating about 2 feet of soil and replacing it with stones that would support the bridge and allow removal of weight restrictions imposed a couple of years ago, he said.

The price of the project is about $19,126 more than expected, bringing the cost to about $491,346. That is still more than $75,000 under engineers' estimates, Hartman said.

The long-vacant apartment complex is now undergoing a $30 million renovation by its new owner, Biggs Property Management of Decatur. President and General Manager Kevan Biggs has said the complex's five buildings will house 373 market-rate apartment units on the site north of State Boulevard.

Brick buildings from the 1960s are getting redesigned roofs and are being stripped to their shells for revamped interiors for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with some hoped to be available by spring 2017.

The complex will be called Centlivre after the family who started a brewery along the St. Marys River and and an amusement park along the creek in the 19th century.