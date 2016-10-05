Council OKs rezoning for new Rescue Mission

In an 7-1 preliminary vote Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a rezoning request for a piece of land that is expected to be occupied by the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission’s new facility.

The plot at the intersection of Lafayette Street and East Washington Boulevard will be rezoned from downtown edge to downtown core, which will allow the Rescue Mission to seek a special use permit from the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals for the planned shelter.

“In the DC district, that is listed as a special use,” said Michelle Wood, a senior planner with the Department of Planning Services. “So it’s not permitted by right, but it’s something the board can consider approving separately in that district. In the downtown edge, the current district, that is not a possibility. For them to have the shelter in the current district, they would need to basically ask for a use variance.”

The Rescue Mission’s rezoning request has faced a mixture of support and opposition. Area social service agencies encouraged the move, while others – business owners, homeowners and landlords who live and work near the proposed site of the Rescue Mission’s existing location near the Wells Street corridor – have stood in opposition.

Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said he supported the Rescue Mission’s request because the organization is not asking for any public funds or tax abatements for its project and because it appears that Donovan Coley, the Rescue Mission’s CEO, has “covered all of his bases.”

Freistroffer is a member of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, which recommended that the council approve the rezoning request.

“He’s contacted Matthew 25, he’s contacted The Lamplight, YMCA, St. Paul School, Brightpoint and Catholic Charities, and all of these organizations basically have endorsed him,” Freistroffer said.

Councilman John Crawford, R-at large, agreed with Freistroffer, saying it’s obvious the Rescue Mission needs a larger facility. Crawford noted that the Rescue Mission offers more than just a bed for a night.

“It’s not just a meal and a place to stay – it’s a way to try to change the life of someone,” he said.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, commended the Rescue Mission staff on its mission. He said he strongly favors allowing the mission to move to its desired new location.

“I looked at their goals and what they want to have happen,” Didier said. “For me it’s always been, ‘don’t give somebody a fish; let’s teach him how to fish.’ I think that’s what the mission is trying to do.”

Councilman Michael Barranda, R-at large, voted against the rezoning. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th was absent Tuesday.

