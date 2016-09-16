Council helps pay for new K-9 site

The Allen County Council on Thursday voted in favor of spending $250,000 for the construction of a new K-9 facility for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Planned for county-owned land near Adams Center and Paulding roads, it will replace the department’s current facility, which is essentially an oversized two-car garage made out of wood, Sheriff David Gladieux said.

The existing building is 40 to 50 years old and does not have insulation or heat. The sheriff described it as “a waste of money” to renovate the building.

“I was in the K-9 program for 13 years, and I went through two dogs, and not once did I ever house my dog up there,” the sheriff said. “I paid out of my own pocket to find a decent boarding facility, and I paid for it myself because I just wouldn’t put my dog in it.”

Gladieux said he thinks the new facility will be attractive to other area agencies, too.

“We currently train in the tristate area, with K-9 groups from as far away as Dayton, Ohio,” Gladieux said. “To be quite honest with you, it’s kind of embarrassing to have some of these departments come in and see that garage.”

In addition to the expenditure by the County Council, Gladieux said he has asked the Allen County commissioners for an additional $250,000.

Gladieux said he also plans to contribute $100,000 from the sheriff’s department budget.

The sheriff noted that the city of Fort Wayne has agreed to donate utility service to the site, which amounts to a contribution of about $165,000.

He said he plans to partner with local businesses on the project as well.

The total estimated cost for the facility is $1,275,000.

If the project does not proceed, the $250,000 contribution will revert back to the County Council, Gladieux said.

