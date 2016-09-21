Council supports freeze on Legacy

In a 7-1 preliminary vote, the Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday approved a moratorium on voting on new grants from the city’s Legacy Fund, while leaving the door open for potential loan requests.

The resolution, proposed by Council President Russ Jehl, R-2nd, is meant to prevent future Legacy Fund spending until Mayor Tom Henry’s administration provides the council with a funding request for Phase 1 of the downtown riverfront development project.

The reason a spending halt is necessary, Jehl said during a presentation on the subject in late August, is that a large riverfront development request could have the potential to deplete the fund by 2025.

The Legacy Fund consists of money from the sale of the city’s old power utility.

“This is a temporary policy, which would tap the brakes until we get a better financial picture of where the Legacy Fund is at,” Jehl said Tuesday. “That said, I emphasize the term ‘temporary.’ ”

Jehl said his long-term vision for the fund is to ensure that it is treated “like a trust, not a wishing well,” that loans from the fund are encouraged over grants, and that formal rules be written requiring the city to protect a $30 million base within the fund to preserve its viability for future generations.

During Tuesday’s discussion, Councilman John Crawford, R-at large, said he agrees there is a need to hold off on funding more projects until a concrete riverfront development request is established, but he said he doesn’t want to shut the funding door completely. Crawford proposed amending the resolution to allow loan requests from the Legacy Fund to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Legacy Joint Funding Committee recommended that a $200,000 request from Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory be funded as a loan, not a grant. It was the only one recommended of three proposals heard by the committee.

Although it may be several months before the council knows how much the riverfront request will be, Crawford said, other projects maturing quickly will be requesting loans from the fund.

Some of those projects are part of the Regional Cities Initiative and need a Legacy Fund commitment before they can secure final funding from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, voted against the measure. Paddock said existing checks and balances have already stopped numerous proposals. Some projects, Paddock said, make it all the way through the process, only to fail by one vote upon committee review.

“The review committee has put the brakes on a lot of these proposals, in fact to the astonishment, I think, and chagrin of some of the folks who put their heart and soul into coming here because they were encouraged to do so,” Paddock said.

Paddock also said he’s not sure he would support a large riverfront request, noting he’d like to see a lot more financing from areas outside the Legacy Fund.

Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent for Tuesday’s meeting.

dgong@jg.net