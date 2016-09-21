Council wants outside study of city staff levels

The Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday asked Mayor Tom Henry’s administration to pay for a comprehensive employment efficiency study.

The non-binding resolution passed by the council asks the city administration to set aside money in the 2017 budget to hire a consultant to analyze the city’s staff levels and determine whether there is staffing that can be cut, consolidated or streamlined.

The resolution was brought by Council President Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who said a comprehensive review of the city’s employment rolls has not been done since Mayor Graham Richard’s administration.

The resolution was approved in a 7-1 preliminary vote.

In recent years, attempts by the council to cut “positions deemed superfluous” were met with controversy “due to their subjective nature,” the resolution states. At that time, the council tried to remove the city’s director of public safety position, currently held by former Police Chief Rusty York.

Jehl cited his own previous attempts to cut positions within the city clerk’s office as examples of such controversy.

“From the moment I was elected to council four years ago, in my interactions with the previous clerk’s office, I felt there was probably more people there than needed to be,” Jehl said. “Trying to cut something out was very difficult. In my very first budget, I proposed reducing a staff position there, and it was met with adversity.”

The most recent contentious attempt to remove a so-called superfluous position occurred in October 2015 during budget discussions for the 2016 budget.

On Tuesday, Jehl said he expects the matter to return to the table during upcoming budget hearings and that he expects the issue to be as controversial as it has been in the past. An independent party that specializes in such studies could help the council justify proposed staff cuts through data and analysis, Jehl said.

“For me, this isn’t about making cuts, it’s about making sure efforts of our staff are used on the greatest needs of the city,” Jehl said. “What would I envision if, say, the public safety director is not a position that should be kept any longer? Well, I would say I’d like to take those funds and put two police officers on the street.”

Although he doesn’t know how much such a study would cost, Jehl said he does not believe the price tag would exceed $50,000. The funding is not expected to be included in the city’s 2017 budget, Jehl said, which is why he’s asking for it publicly.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, voted against the resolution. Hines said he’s concerned it will be challenging to effectively determine the efficiency of more than 2,000 city employees. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent Tuesday.

Business tax

In other business, the City Council heard a presentation from Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, regarding his proposal to eliminate business personal property taxes. Addressing concerns raised by opponents at a two recent public comment hearings, Arp said the elimination would be phased in over 10 to 15 years, and a shift in tax levies from one type of property would compensate for the loss of that revenue stream.

Additional revenue gaps could be made up through a property tax relief local option income tax, Arp said, which is collected by employers and submitted to the state, which then distributes it back to the county.

“This is the one option that we have that would actually get money to turn back to schools, libraries and other taxing units if we decide that’s what we need to do,” Arp said, noting that about $100 per year for every $50,000 of taxable income would raise about $9.7 million to put toward other taxing bodies affected by the change.

Arp said business’ savings would trickle down to employees in the form of higher wages, which would enable workers to afford the additional tax.

Another option to recoup lost property tax revenue would be to freeze city and county budgets for a year, instead of increasing them by about 3 percent, Arp said, which could save about $10 million.

Ultimately, Arp said, eliminating business personal property taxes would send a message that Fort Wayne and Allen County are serious about capital investment. Arp said Allen County would be the first Indiana county to eliminate the tax, forcing other nearby counties to follow suit or risk being uncompetitive.

A formal public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for the council’s meeting Tuesday. The council plans to discuss and vote on the measure at that meeting.

