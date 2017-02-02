Councilman: Trump effigy hanging in Oakdale 'vile'

The warning signs on either side of the colonial home’s stately columns are forbidding. The homeowner at 415 W. Oakdale Drive is armed and ready to use weapons if disturbed, the signs say.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock said Wednesday he’s reluctant to knock on the door, but he’s not quiet about how he feels about the effigy of President Donald Trump swinging from one of the large trees in front of the home, a red Soviet flag with a hammer and sickle pinned to the human-sized form.

“It’s reprehensible,” said Paddock, D-5th, who adds that it’s an affront “to the beautiful and historic Oakdale Neighborhood” that he represents.

Not only is Paddock asking the homeowner to remove the effigy, he has asked the city’s legal department and Neighborhood Code Enforcement office to investigate the matter.

“Obviously there’s a question here of free speech that has to be addressed,” Paddock said.

According to Allen County tax records, the homeowner is Michael R. Cunningham. He could not be reached for comment.

The front lawn montage is also adorned with a large American flag. In the stripes, the homeowner has handwritten his complaints against the new president: “No flag big enough to (crush) the disgrace of a sexist, racist, warmongering, egotistical fascist who believes in greed, torture, wife cheating, dodging taxes, insulting the disabled and veterans, threatening the press and throwing daily tantrums on Twitter.”

Army and Army retired flags fly alongside the large American flag. Campaign-style signs, one of which contains profanity, also reflect the homeowner’s views: “Just Say No To Trump.”

Next-door neighbor Armando Mendez described the homeowner as “a real nice guy” and the neighborhood as “real quiet.”

That said, there are neighbors in the Oakdale district who want him to take down the effigy, Paddock said.

Paddock, one of two Democrats on the nine-member council, said he didn’t vote for Trump but finds the effigy “shockingly vile” and that it “not only shows disrespect for the president of the United States, it shows a lack of respect for the office of the president and the history of this great country.”

Mendez said that “everyone has a point of view.”

jduffy@jg.net