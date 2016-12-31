

A huge crowd of children and parents reach up for balloons as they drop to the bottom floor during the 17th annual Countdown to Noon at Science Central on Saturday. The event featured children's activities such as making party hats and noisemakers, plus science demonstrations and a giant balloon drop featuring more than 1,000 balloons. VIDEO / GALLERY



Matias Parra, 3, reaches out for balloons as they bounce around on the bottom floor as his mother Maria Victoria watches him during the 17th annual Countdown to Noon at Science Central on Saturday.



Savannah Fadel, 10, plays with her "sound sandwhich" noisemaker during the 17th annual Countdown to Noon at Science Central on Saturday.



Henry Ohman, 3, makes a pan flute during the 17th annual Countdown to Noon at Science Central on Saturday.