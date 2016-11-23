County Council candidate sues over results

A legal challenge to the Allen County Election Board’s finding that a candidate posthumously won a seat on Allen County Council landed in Allen Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Democrat Palermo (Pal) Galindo, the fourth-highest vote-getter, contends he should have been named a winner for one of the three contested at-large seats because Republican Roy Buskirk died prior to the election and therefore was no longer a valid candidate.

Galindo is suing the election board and the other two winning Republicans, Robert A. Armstrong and Eric Tippmann, plus Buskirk, who died Nov. 4 of cancer. Also listed as defendants are the two other Democratic candidates, Morrison Agen and David Christopher Roach.

“The death of Roy Buskirk created a ballot vacancy,” the petition filed by Fort Wayne attorneys James Fenton and Patrick Proctor states.

“The county chairman of Mr. Buskirk’s political party did not follow the procedure set forth in (a section of state election law) for filling the vacancy,” so “the third candidate certified as elected should have been Galindo as elected,” the petition says.

The election board Monday formally certified the election of Buskirk to state election officials by a vote of 2-1. The Democrat on the three-person board, Fort Wayne attorney Tim Pape, voted against the certification and did not sign the document forwarded to state officials.

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine, a Fort Wayne attorney, said Monday the election board acted properly because there was no way to physically remove Buskirk’s name from the ballot because of the proximity to Election Day.

Shine also contends the election had already started with the onset of early voting and an election must be considered “a process” and not a single-day event.

Galindo wants the certification of the election rescinded and a new certification submitted listing him as a winner.

He would be the second Democrat on the seven-member council, with the other being Sharon L. Tucker.

Proctor said all the council candidates are listed as defendants because the law gives them the right to be notified and state a claim in the case as an interested party.

