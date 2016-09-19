County Council extends wheel tax

The Allen Council has approved extending the county's wheel tax until 2029.

The tax, which is $20 per year for cars and more for larger vehicles, has been in place for decades. It was increased to $20 for cars in 2009, but at that time the council set an expiration date for the tax of 2017.

The county, however, pledged part of the proceeds from the tax to cover bonds that paid for the Maplecrest Road extension. Money from a tax increment financing district was supposed to pay for those bonds.

The TIF is not generating revenue, though, so other funds are having to be used to make the bond payments for the Maplecrest project.

By extending the wheel tax, it would continue to help cover the Maplecrest bonds, and those bonds could be refinanced to save $1.3 million in interest and maintain the county's higher bond rating.

The extension would also pay to maintain bridges in the county and improve roads in unincorporated areas of the county.

The tax generates about $7 million per year.

Last June, Fort Wayne also approved an annual wheel tax of $20 for cars, $12.50 for motorcycles and $40 for semis and other large vehicles. That tax is supposed to fund road repairs and catch up on the backlog of repairs in the city.

The taxes are paid when people buy their license plates.

