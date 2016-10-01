County OKs deal with IT company

The Allen County commissioners Friday approved an agreement with Atos, an international information technology company that specializes in working with government, that should streamline future IT projects.

The move is the culmination of a long-term effort to assess and address the IT needs of various departments and avoid making updates and improvements as piecemeal add-ons, said Ed Steenman, the county’s IT director.

The approximately $25 million contract runs through 2021 and also covers the city of Fort Wayne, which has already approved it, he said. The agreement will trim costs by 11 percent by its conclusion, Steenman said.

As part of the agreement, the county will have four business analysts who will each work with several departments in planning and implementing technology changes and solutions, Steenman said.

Atos was chosen from among eight companies that indicated interest and three that submitted formal proposals in a process that began last December, he said.

