County OKs increased budgets

The Allen County Council on Thursday approved $557,791 in requests for more money from the county’s 2017 budget.

The Allen Superior Court, the public defender’s office, the Allen County Purdue Extension Office and the Allen County coroner all asked for additional funds as the council prepares to pass its 2017 budget next month.

The largest request was from the Superior Court, which asked for an additional $261,203 tacked onto its proposed 2017 allocation of $5,982,654.

The bulk of the requested funds will go toward guardian ad litem, $123,160, and court appointed attorneys, $55,347, said John McGauley, court executive. The court also requested funds for a Drug Court case manager, transcription fees, and certain contractual obligations.

Tighter rules from the state Department of Child Services regarding the termination of parental rights have made guardian ad litem costs increase, McGauley said. Guardians ad litem are appointed to represent the interests of a child in family law cases.

“The pauper counsel is a nondiscretionary line item that we need to pay attorneys for appeals,” Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull told the council. “Every case that comes before myself and my colleagues in the criminal division, if there’s a conviction, they have the right to appeal that conviction. Defendants also have the right to appeal an open sentence, so if they plead straight up without a plea agreement, they have the right to appeal the sentence that’s imposed by the court. They have to have attorneys to do so and we’re required to pay those attorneys.”

Gull said the court currently deals with about 4,500 appeals per year.

The addition of a Drug Court case manager is necessary because the Drug Court program has “exploded” recently, Gull said, which resulted in a lot more arrests for possession or drug paraphernalia and an influx of people entering Drug Court over the past 12 to 15 months.

The second-largest request made Thursday came from the county’s public defender office, which asked for an additional $240,000, for pauper attorney services. The proposed 2017 budget originally allocated $2,780,378 for the public defender’s office. Those funds would also be used in family law cases because of increases to the number of cases going through the system.

Representing the largest chunk of the coroner’s $61,099 request was a $53,489 line-item for autopsy fees and supplies. The original proposed 2017 budget allocated a total of $591,133 to the coroner’s office.

The reason for those additional funds is that the coroner’s office is performing a lot more autopsies, said Michael Burris, the coroner’s chief investigator. The coroner’s office also requested funds for overtime, postage and maintenance to the office’s Veri-Pic photo management system. Burris said he’s asking for the additional autopsy funds now to avoid having to return to the table later in the year for additional money.

“We’re seeing a larger number of drug overdoses and with a drug overdose case, I don’t have a medical condition on the individual to fall back on for the cause of death, so an autopsy is necessary. Usually it’s a younger person,” Burris said.

Burris said the homicide rate is rising in Allen County and the coroner’s office is also seeing an increase in the number of natural deaths in residents’ homes.

“We’re having less and less physicians signing death certificates because their patients aren’t coming to see them nearly as frequently as they had been in the past, due to medical costs,” Burris said.

The smallest request came from the Purdue extension at $1,485. Those funds will be used for contractual services dues and subscription fees; office and computer equipment; and building rent and maintenance. The extension office’s original 2017 allocation was $321,040.

The County Council plans to hold a special meeting within the next two weeks to review a study commissioned to determine whether the county is paying employee salaries that meet or are above or below market rate standards.

The county’s overall budget must be approved by the end of October.

