County Redevelopment discuss land deal

The Allen County Redevelopment Commission is likely nearing a deal to acquire land for job-providing economic development.

The commission met Tuesday in an executive session not open to the public after its regular business meeting. Details were not provided, but a public notice of the meeting said its purpose was "to discuss the disposition of real estate."

Scott Harrold, senior economic development specialist, said the commission would discuss "a potential land purchase." He would not add details, saying any decision to buy would be voted on during an upcoming public meeting.

The inventory of available county redevelopment land has shrunk recently with purchases of large tracts in the Stonebridge Business Park, the county's shovel-ready site across Lafayette Center Road from General Motors, and a site set for a Wal-mart milk processing plant at Bluffton and Pleasant Center roads.

