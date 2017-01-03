County SPCA adoptions rise 8%

The Allen County SPCA saw an 8 percent increase in adoptions last year.

The local nonprofit organization Monday said it placed 1,472 cats and 1,188 dogs for a total of 2,660 adoptions in 2016. Those numbers compare to 2,458 adoptions in 2015 and 471 adoptions in 2011.

“Every year, we end up adopting out more and more animals, and (last) year was no different,” Allen County SPCA Executive Director Jessica Henry said in a news release. “Our success points to the incredible support we receive from the community and the commitment of the Allen County SPCA staff and volunteers. Of course, increased adoptions mean increased need. When our numbers continue to improve so incredibly, we must be able to support that monetarily. Since we don’t receive direct funding from the government or from the national ASPCA, we truly value every dollar sent our way.”

The Allen County SPCA is hoping for a record 2,800 adoptions in 2017, the news release said.