County may be close to buying land

The Allen County Redevelopment Commission is likely nearing a deal to acquire land for job-providing economic development.

The commission met Tuesday in a closed executive session after its regular meeting. Details were not provided, but a public notice of the meeting said its purpose was “to discuss the disposition of real estate.”

Scott Harrold, senior economic development specialist, said after the regular meeting that the commission would discuss “a potential land purchase.” He said any decision to buy would be voted on during an upcoming public meeting.

The inventory of available county redevelopment land has shrunk recently with purchases of large tracts in Stonebridge Business Park, the county’s shovel-ready site across Lafayette Center Road from General Motors, and a site set to become a Wal-Mart milk-processing plant at Bluffton and Pleasant Center roads.

Commission officials previously said staff members planned to approach owners of at least two sites of between 100 and 200 acres – one west of the GM and one southeast of Fort Wayne International Airport, in the vicinity of Bluffton Road.

In other business, commissioners were told final versions of incentive agreements between those involved in the milk-processing plant and the county are imminent.

The commission still holds about 50 shovel-ready acres known as the Ryan Industrial Site east of New Haven and remaining acreage in Stonebridge.

