County to watch traffic at EACS schools

Officers from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department soon will be enforcing traffic regulations on the grounds of several East Allen County schools under a measure the county commissioners approved Friday.

The affected schools are outside the boundaries of New Haven and already have school resource officers provided by the sheriff’s department, Jeff Studebaker, EACS safety manager, explained by telephone after the vote.

But those officers did not have the ability to issue a ticket for speeding or going through a stop sign on school property, he said. Even though the schools are public schools, their grounds are private property, he said, and that may not be understood by all young drivers, some of whom may think street traffic regulations don’t apply.

Most of the time, an officer will simply talk to a violator and inform him or her that a ticket could be issued, Studebaker said. “Our goal is not to write citations, but to keep people safe,” he said. “It’s about prevention.”

Affected schools are the Heritage K-12 campus, Woodlan Jr./Sr. High School, Cedarville Elementary, Leo Elementary, Leo Jr./Sr. High School, Harding Jr. High and Prince Chapman Academy.

Studebaker said discussions with New Haven police to provide the same service are beginning. The measure also was passed by the East Allen County Schools board Sept. 6.

Northwest Allen County Schools already have sheriff’s deputies enforcing traffic rules on its school properties, commissioners were told.

In other business, commissioners approved an agreement between the county and the Chicago, Fort Wayne and Eastern Railroad for reconstruction of the roadway for the intersection of Bass and Hadley Roads in Aboite Township. The project will be put out for bids, likely in November, after one more agreement is reached concerning the storm sewer.

The commissioners also approved two contracts. One was with Greg Sherman Consulting LLC for $2,755 for initial work on the feasibility of a building commissioners hope to use for the county work release and/or community corrections program.

The county is considering buying a former state juvenile corrections center building at 7117 Venture Lane, Fort Wayne. It is seeking reinstatement of a previous approval of a contingent use from the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals at it meeting Thursday. That meeting will be in Room 35 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

Construction Controls Inc., Fort Wayne, was awarded a contract for $150 an hour for inspection services at a previously approved project to build a storage building for the Sheriff’s Department at its training center at Adams Center and Paulding Road.

Commissioners were told the contract would probably amount to an hour or less a week until the relatively simple building is finished.

