Couple honored for wetlands restoration

On a day devoted to a centerpiece turkey, a retired Auburn couple are basking in an honor for helping create a wild turkey habitat.

Ted and Tedra Hemingway on Tuesday learned that a 99-acre restored wetlands added to the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site in Rome City has been named in their honor.

Dave Fox, site manager, said the couple have served on the board of the Gene Stratton-Porter Society – Ted as president and Tedra as secretary – for many of the years it took to turn land farmed since the 1880s into a natural habitat.

Soil that had seen decades of fertilizer and pesticide use now teems with native plant species and, lately, birds – including wild turkeys.

“We’ve had just droves of these wild turkeys walking all over these grounds,” Fox said Wednesday. “The turkeys stay here all year round. They’re always wandering through – you never know when you will see them.

“The habitat has been a real boon to them, and to migratory (bird) species as well.”

Fox said a study found that the bird population went from six species in 2013 to more than 100 now. Many water-loving lake and shore birds, including sandpipers and plovers, have been drawn to the site’s open water and marsh-like conditions, he said.

There’s even been a sighting of an extremely rare bird for Indiana, the Hudsonian godwit, Fox said.

The large sandpiper with an upturned bill breeds along the shore of Hudson Bay and in Alaska and Siberia. Although the species migrates through the Midwest, its travels typically take it through Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas – though it recently also has turned up at Eagle Marsh in Fort Wayne and the Indiana Dunes area.

“It’s amazing how quickly nature has sprung back,” Fox said, noting that the first seeding of native plants was near the end of May and by midsummer, native coneflowers and black-eyed Susans were blooming. But it took years of surveying the land’s contours, breaking up tile ditches and even excavating some areas to return the land, farmed for decades by the Sowers family, to a natural state.

The Hemingways were there through it all.

Tedra Hemingway, 63, a retired fourth-grade teacher, used to plant a garden at school to help her students learn about nature and take them on field trips to the Gene Stratton-Porter site, which includes one home of Indiana’s famed female naturalist and writer.

Ted, 66, is a retired marketing executive for a utility company who has a degree in wildlife conservation and management.

Both took classes after they retired to become advanced master naturalists and are birdwatchers and volunteers for community groups, including the ACRES Land Trust and the Allen County Public Library’s audio reading service.

Tedra said her husband was diagnosed with a serious cancer this year and has had to cut back on his activities.

But the two were able at the end of the summer to spend some time on the wetlands property, where they spotted resident ducks and a hawk.

“It’s jaw-dropping. It really is,” Ted said of having the preserve named after him and his wife.

He recalled that when he first got involved with the Gene Stratton-Porter Society, he thought it would be a good idea to raise money for an environmental center building. But as he and Fox started talking, he realized that “taking the land and restoring it back to the way it was” was “the way to go.”

The wetlands now not only provide habitat, but they also reduce runoff to nearby Sylvan Lake. That has lowered lake pollution and the need for homeowners to dredge, Ted Hemingway pointed out.

Nature and man have benefited, he said.

Fox said he thinks the wetlands restoration project, accomplished with the help of many people beyond the Hemingways, “would have made Gene (Stratton-Porter) smile for days.”

He added: “This is the largest project we’ve undertaken since I arrived in 2008. And it wouldn’t have happened without Ted and Tedra’s support and leadership.”

