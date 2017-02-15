Couples share stories of love

With one of her girlfriends, she went to a college dance. He went with one of his buddies.

He asked her to dance. She said yes.

“And we danced all night,” she said.

The year was 1955, and so began the love story of Nancy and Kjell (pronounced like “shell”) Pedersen of Fort Wayne.

Their tale would lead to marriage the next year, a mechanical engineering job for him at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, three sons and a lifetime together.

Their love match was one of eight celebrated Tuesday at Kjell’s new home at Kingston Care Center in Fort Wayne, where the staff annually goes all out for Valentine’s Day,

The center on East Dupont Road specializes in caring for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. And, for more than 10 years, the holiday has been made a time when residents and their spouses can relax, reminisce and enjoy the most important relationship in their lives.

Providing that kind of opportunity is especially important because when a person develops Alzheimer’s, a spouse often becomes the long-term caretaker, said Danielle Sorg, the center’s executive director.

“The idea is to make a special day for them,” she said, because having a partner with Alzheimer’s can be very stressful, especially having to watch as the person declines.

“This is just a day to relax and enjoy being with their loved one … and be pampered,” Sorg said.

If there was ever any doubt that love can endure, it was not in evidence around Tuesday’s lunch table.

The sunny room was decorated with flowers, hearts and a Valentine-themed balloon. Lunch, served by a wait staff, included shrimp cocktail, steak and cheesecake with a drizzle of chocolate and a strawberry on top for dessert.

The eight couples feted at the center had a combined 44 years of marriage, said Jill Headrick, center spokeswoman. Most of the non­affected spouses visit nearly every day, she said.

Judy Rutsey, 78, of Fort Wayne is one. “I need to come and say ‘Hello,’ ” she said.

She turned to her husband Gene, 84, and asked, “Do you love me?”

“NO!” he replied.

“That’s what I love about him – his sense of humor,” she said. “And he has sparkly eyes.”

Nancy Pedersen, 83, a former nursery school teacher, recalled that the ballroom where she and her Norwegian-native husband-to be, now 83, shared their first dance had a sparkly ball twirling overhead.

There was a big band playing, she said, and 11 months later, on June 30, 1956, the two got married.

“If you say so,” Kjell said. “I let her do the dates.”

rsalter@jg.net