Court records: Suspect in slayings known for erratic behavior

A Fort Wayne woman charged with killing two children believed to be her son and daughter was known in her former neighborhood and in court records for erratic behavior.

Amber Pasztor, 29, was arrested Monday evening in Elkhart after she told a police officer two bodies were in the back seat of the car she was driving. They were identified as Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6.

The children were the subjects of a statewide Amber Alert issued Monday by Allen County after they were taken shortly after 6 a.m. Monday from a home in the 7000 block of U.S. 33, also known as Goshen Road.

A man, Frank O. Macomber, 65, was reported to have been with Pasztor then. A man's body was found in early Tuesday morning in a wooded area off Wallen Road about a half mile from the children's home.

Macomber was identified late Tuesday afternoon as that body and his death, by gunshot wound, was declared Allen County's 37th homicide for this year. His home in the Countryside Village trailer park had been cordoned off and an Allen County Sheriff's Department officer sat in a car outside it Tuesday morning.

Residents of the trailer park in northwest Fort Wayne said Macomber and Pasztor were side-by-side neighbors when Pasztor lived in the park. But she was evicted Aug. 2, according to an orange notice on her former home's door.

Allen County court records show Pasztor's family members had protective orders against her and that Pasztor was recently reported to have violated those orders.

