 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGLocal


  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Workers from Femenella & Associates, from left, Ihor Betryshyn, Ivan Golovatuyk and Alex Dancoff carefully move a panel of Allen County Courthouse’s stained-glass dome after it was lowered to floor level Tuesday. The stained-glass panels were removed so they could be repaired at the company’s studio in Pennsylvania. The work, which will take four months, will involve cleaning, repairing and reinforcing the glass panels.
February 08, 2017 1:01 AM

Courthouse’s stained glass removed

Courthouse’s stained glass removed

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition