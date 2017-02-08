Courthouse’s stained glass removed



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Workers from Femenella & Associates, from left, Ihor Betryshyn, Ivan Golovatuyk and Alex Dancoff carefully move a panel of Allen County Courthouse’s stained-glass dome after it was lowered to floor level Tuesday. The stained-glass panels were removed so they could be repaired at the company’s studio in Pennsylvania. The work, which will take four months, will involve cleaning, repairing and reinforcing the glass panels.