Crash-course training for young drivers

Tires squealed throughout the day Sunday at the former International Harvester test track on Fort Wayne’s southeast side as 20 young drivers participated in the Tire Rack Street Survival teen driver safety course.

Open to students between 15 and 21 years old, the one-day program featured classroom instruction and a practical skills component, where students – accompanied by an instructor – traversed a course that included a winding slalom, emergency braking lanes, a skid pit and emergency lane changes. The program was hosted by the Fort Wayne Region of the Sport Car Club of America. The course runs once a year and has room for about 25 students.

The purpose of the program is to teach young drivers how to control their vehicles in emergency situations, said Larry Dent, one of the course’s organizers. At first, many of the students driving the course are timid and slow – especially along the slalom – but gain confidence as the day goes on.

“We’re trying to create opportunities for accident avoidance that you won’t normally experience,” Dent said. “I like to say that we teach things you can only learn here at the school or in a crash. But learning it here is cheaper.”

Even the parents get involved, Dent said.

“I’ve got more parents here today helping than I’ve ever had before,” Dent said. “We have parents out, some watching, some shagging cones. Also, at the end of the day, we allow the students to take the parent around and show them what they’ve been doing.”

Instructor David White has been volunteering with the program since it started 10 years ago. Students who participate in the program won’t finish as competition drivers, he said, but as competent drivers who know the limits of their vehicle and their abilities.

“There’s just no other way for kids to have this experience,” White said.

Having a parent present for support and allowing students to use the cars they’ll drive every day really helps the students learn, White said.

“If they come here and use a classroom car like the BMW or something and go home and drive a minivan, it’s going to be a different experience,” White said. “Part of the attraction for the program is that they drive their daily vehicle.”

Marsha Ebetino said she found the program to be helpful as she teaches driving skills to her 15-year-old daughter, Alexandria. A lot of the things taught at the Street Survival course aren’t taught in regular driver’s education classes.

“I think every new driver should go through something like this,” Ebetino said. “On a daily basis you’re not in these situations, unless it’s some spur of the moment accident that’s happening, so you can’t really teach them. So this is actually instructing them on what to do and helping them through it.”

More information about the Tire Rack Street Survival course can be found at streetsurvival.org.

