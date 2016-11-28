Creations made by young, old

Although the cookies and candies that make up the 104 entries in this year’s Festival of Gingerbread are likely stale, the History Center event – now in its 31st year – is anything but.

As visitors browsed the confectionery creations Sunday, the History Center’s executive director said the participants’ creativity remains strong.

“We’re still stunned,” Todd Maxwell Pelfrey said.

Skittles, M&M’s, Kit Kat bars, Life Savers, gumdrops, mints, pretzels, shredded coconut and gingerbread, of course, are among the edible items used to craft their submissions. While some evidently came from their imagination – two gingerbread men in a toaster captured the Executive Director’s Award – others were based on actual places, like Beck Chapel at Indiana University in Bloomington, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the downtown Fort Wayne headquarters of Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.

With the entries organized by age group, visitors could start with the submissions made by children and end with those made by adults and professionals.

Leo resident Kristie Ott and her children, 9-year-old Evan and 12-year-old Allie, were among the visitors who began their gingerbread tour with the entries from the youngest participants.

“I’m impressed some of these were made by little kids,” Ott said.

Although the family skipped the festival last year, Ott said they usually attend each year. Allie added that the gingerbread displays aren’t the only attraction she looks forward to.

“We like looking at the jail, too,” she said, referring to how festival attendees may also view the rest of the building and its exhibits.

First-time attendee Wendy Millhouse, who came to the event after her daughter’s dance performance at Embassy Theatre’s Festival of Trees, said she will likely become a repeat festivalgoer.

“It’s just so amazing. People are so creative,” the Ashley resident said moments before calling attention to a four-story gingerbread house she spotted from across the room.

Pelfrey said it’s wonderful to have local families as well as those from out of town make the event part of their holiday tradition.

The Festival of Gingerbread annually attracts more than 12,000 visitors, which represents more than one-fifth of the museum’s annual attendance, Pelfrey said, calling it a cherished Fort Wayne holiday event.

Millhouse said she liked that people can bid on gingerbread creations through a silent auction benefiting the History Center and was considering participating. Such an item would make a nice centerpiece, she said.

The Festival of Gingerbread ends Dec. 11. For information, including a list of dates with special events associated with the festival, go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

