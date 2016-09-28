 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGLocal


  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Workers manage the scene of a gas leak Tuesday on Superior Street between Ewing and Harrison streets. The crews worked on crimping off the pipe at the site of the leak.
September 28, 2016 1:01 AM

Crews fix downtown gas leak

Crews fix downtown gas leak

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition