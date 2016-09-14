Critics of cutting tax sound off

The Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday heard testimony from three opponents of a proposal to eliminate Allen County’s business personal property tax. It was the first of several possible public-comment hearings on the matter.

Proposed by Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, the move would roll back taxes charged on non-real-estate items owned by businesses. Examples are computers, manufacturing machinery and tools. Since taking office in January, Arp has consistently voted against abatements for business personal property taxes, saying he does not believe businesses should have to pay them at all.

But a number of local entities have come out in disagreement with Arp’s position in recent days, notably the Allen County commissioners, Fort Wayne Community Schools and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

On Tuesday, the council heard from representatives from FWCS and the Allen County Public Library.

David Sedestrom, the library’s chief financial officer, said eliminating the tax would mean a $2.5 million loss for the library and would nearly double the amount of money the institution loses as a result of Indiana’s property tax caps.

“That is a huge amount for our public customers, the people that we supply services to. It represents currently about 11 percent of our property tax revenue,” Sedestrom said. “We can’t take that kind of cut along with the tax caps that are currently in place.”

Former City Councilman Tom Smith, who is running for a position on the FWCS board, said the damage that Arp’s proposal would do to city schools runs contrary to goals aimed at increasing Fort Wayne’s quality of life.

Smith said he also fears that if increases to the local-option income tax were made to compensate for the lost revenue, area incomes would decrease.

Speaking for the school district, Mark GiaQuinta, president of the FWCS board, said eliminating business personal property tax would force the school district to further restrict its transportation budget. FWCS has three funds supported by property taxes, GiaQuinta said, adding that the district loses about $7 million per year because of the state’s property tax caps.

“We have already reduced our transportation system to our parents as a result of the constitutional tax caps,” Gia­Quinta said. “We estimate that if this revenue source goes away without replacement, we will be forced in a very short period of time – probably two but no more than three years – to further reduce our transportation fund for our parents and our students.”

When council members had their turn to talk Tuesday, Michael Barranda, R-at large, commended Arp for starting the conversation.

“I applaud (Arp) for bringing that to the forefront of the discussion of what is the type of policy that we want to have in our community. Because, as we continue to perhaps rubber-stamp some of these things, these are the questions we should be asking,” Barranda said.

Councilman John Crawford, R-at large, said he doesn’t think the proposal is as radical as some of its opponents have made it out to be. Crawford said state lawmakers considered eliminating business personal property taxes at about the time property tax caps took effect.

“They were afraid that with all the problems with the property tax caps that had already resulted from the previous legislation, that it would be too big a hit for (taxing) units to take, so then they gave the local units the opportunity to do it county by county,” Crawford said.

In other business, the City Council in a 5-3 vote revoked a tax abatement for North American Van Lines. Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, was joined by Arp, Barranda, Crawford and Paul Ensley, R-1st, in revoking the abatement.

Council President Russ Jehl, R-2nd, Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, voted against revocation. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, was absent at Tuesday’s meeting.

