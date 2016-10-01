Curry tapped to keynote at 16th Tapestry

Ann Curry, a former NBC News anchor and international correspondent, will be the keynote speaker for the 2017 Tapestry: A Day for You.

The 16th annual Tapestry event, presented by IPFW and Parkview Health, is April 28 at Memorial Coliseum, the school announced Friday.

Curry has covered wars in Syria, Darfur, Congo, the Central African Republic, Serbia, Lebanon, Israel, Afghanistan and Iraq, and reported on nuclear tensions in North Korea and Iran.

She has also reported on humanitarian disasters, including the tsunamis in Japan and Southeast Asia, and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Curry has won seven national news Emmys and numerous Edward R. Murrow, Gracie Allen and National Headliner awards, as well as the NAACP Excellence in Reporting Award and the Women in Communications Matrix award.

Curry has also been given numerous humanitarian awards from Refugees Inter­national, Americares, and Save the Children, as well as recognition from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which awarded her a Medal of Valor for her dedication to reporting about genocide.

Billed as a “day of inspiration, renewal, and education for women in all stages of life,” Tapestry recognizes community role models and raises money for college scholarships.

Over the last 14 years, Tapestry has raised nearly $825,000 in scholarship funds.

Tickets are $75 for open seating and $800 for a reserved table of 10. Registration opens Feb. 24. For more information go to web.ipfw.edu/tapestry/.