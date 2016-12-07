 Skip to main content

  • Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
    Roger Sanders of Bunn Excavating adjusts a blow torch after cutting metal beams and pipes Tuesday while he and co-workers tear down the old marina and Shrine Circus building at Main and Ewing streets.
December 07, 2016 1:01 AM

Cutting down Main Street building

