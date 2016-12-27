DAV needs cash, drivers

To help •Those who wish to donate or volunteer can contact Erica Jones, voluntary service manager for VA Northern Indiana, at 1-800-360-8387, Ext. 73899 for more information. Donors can submit a written request to direct funds to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 40 to directly assist the Fort Wayne branch.

Scottie Lenard Rogers calls the Disabled American Veterans transportation network for a ride about once a month.

Rogers, a 60-year-old Army veteran, uses the service to get to various medical procedures, which sometimes include trips to Indi­anapo­lis. The DAV service, operated entirely by volunteers, is essential for veterans like Rogers who often can’t make it to their medical appointments on their own. Rogers moved to northeast Indiana four years ago from Texas.

“Everything they’ve done for me, I really appreciate,” Rogers said. “It’s like you’re one big family. You’re helping each other out, you have each other’s back and if I can do something for them, I will and of course they do a lot for me. So it’s like one big happy family.”

DAV is a national nonprofit organization with more than 1,200 chapters across the country. According to its website, in addition to providing transportation services, the organization also helps veterans find employment.

Although DAV partners with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, it is a separate entity. DAV Chapter 40 operates out of Fort Wayne. There are also ­branches throughout northern Indiana located in Auburn, Elkhart, South Bend and elsewhere, said volunteer Paul Allen, who coordinates the Fort Wayne chapter’s drivers.

The Fort Wayne DAV chapter needs help, Allen said. The organization needs drivers to keep up with demand and, perhaps most importantly, Allen said, new vehicles.

Despite having 13 drivers on the books for the Fort Wayne chapter, only about six are able to do regular routes. Even fewer are able to handle long-distance runs to Michigan, Ohio or Indianapolis. The local chapter’s vans are also rapidly approaching the end of their life cycles – two have more than 120,000 miles on the odometer and one has more than 150,000 miles.

There are some state programs that will provide matching funds once a chapter is able to raise $16,000 to $18,000 toward a new vehicle, Allen said. At that point, some manufacturers will cover the remaining cost.

“The local chapter has a fund drive going that’s been at $5,000 for three, almost four years,” Allen said. “And in the last month we’ve been able to come up with another $1,500.”

According to Veterans Affairs records, through August 2016, the DAV in northern Indiana and western Ohio served 1,050 veterans, driving a total of 222,691 miles. Any veteran with a medical appointment can use the DAV service, said Erica Jones, voluntary service manager for VA Northern Indiana. There are currently 32 vehicles and 71 drivers throughout the VA system in northern Indiana and Bryan and Defiance, Ohio, Jones said.

Presenting a problem for some volunteers, Allen said, is the time commitment required to be a driver. Because of the demand, transport vehicles will make frequent stops along a route to pick up as many veterans as possible.

Once arriving to the VA hospital, whether in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis or elsewhere, the driver will stay until the last veteran’s appointment is finished, then drive all of the passengers home. Long-distance routes could take anywhere from four to eight hours or longer, Allen said.

Volunteers are required to undergo a background check and physical exam, including blood draw, before they’re cleared to drive. The application process takes about 30 days to complete, Jones said.

The DAV is important, Rogers said, because it’s available to all veterans who need help getting to their appointments. Some of the people Rogers said he’s met while riding to appointments have become his friends.

“These guys went to war, they sacrificed their lives, lost limbs, lost friends and they deserve it,” Rogers said.

Volunteer Tim Clary, a retired Army veteran, has been volunteering once a week as a DAV driver since September. He frequently runs between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, delivering veterans to appointments. He finds the experience rewarding, especially as he talks to his passengers.

“Their experiences are so varied. I find that the vets really like to talk a lot,” Clary said. “I learn a lot, especially from the local guys here, they’re a virtual walking history of Fort Wayne. A lot of them have lived around here all their lives.”

Ellis McCann, 91, is one of those local veterans who’s lived in New Haven for most of his life. McCann has used the DAV service twice, most recently after breaking his leg in an accident at his home. McCann, a Navy veteran who served in World War II, planned to drive himself to the hospital until his wife, Jessie, called Allen for a ride.

“In case of emergency, there’s nothing like it,” McCann said. “I appreciate (their) service.”

