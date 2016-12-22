DIY Christmas Gifts



Violet Park, 10, gets some help from her dad Eran while making a glass mushroom for a friend for Christmas at her dad's shop The Glass Park, 4037 S Wayne Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46807 on Monday.



Heather Caldwell crochets a scarf inspired by the popular TV show “Dr. Who” for her dad.



Emily Simpson works on a necklace for her husband's daughter who lives in Chicago using lapis glass beads created by her husband Greg Duncan, a local glass artist, at her home in Fort Wayne, IN on Thursday.







Emily Simpson says she makes about 80 percent of the holiday gifts she hands out each year. “I think when you’ve made it, it means more to the person,” she says.



Photos by Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Emily Simpson uses “frosted-candy glass beads,” which are created by her husband, Greg Duncan, a local glass artist, for a necklace she will present as a Christmas gift to her son’s girlfriend.



Heather Caldwell makes her gifts because it “shows that a lot of care and time was put into it and makes it more unique.”



Heather Caldwell works on crocheting a scarf inspired by the TV show Dr.Who for her dad for Christmas at her home in Fort Wayne, IN on Monday.





Violet Park, 10, creates a piece of heart-shaped glass for her cousin while her brother Max, 12, creates a piece for their mom at The Glass Park, 4037 South Wayne Ave.