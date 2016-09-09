DNR to attend Orland meeting

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will attend an Orland Town Council meeting Monday to discuss plans to remove a dam and restore the stream channel at the Fawn River State Fish Hatchery.

DNR officials will have project schedule information and construction plans for public review. The dam, which is on the Fawn River, is slated for removal because of poor conditions.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building, 9535 Indiana 120.