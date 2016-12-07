Photos by Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
ABOVE: Jovahn Brookshire, 7, pushes a cart full of toys down an aisle as he looks for more with his mother, Zonitra Brookshire. Dana employees and members of USW Local 903 hosted the annual Toys for Tots shopping spree Tuesday at Meijer on Illinois Road.
RIGHT: Zyaire Webb, 1, hands a stuffed penguin to his brother D’Anthony Webb, 8, while their mother, Zyy Webb, helps them shop during Tuesday’s Toy Buy. Toys for Tots is a program of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve; for more information, go to www.toysfortots.org.
December 07, 2016 1:01 AM
Dana, USW Local 903 buy Toys for Tots
Dana, USW Local 903 buy Toys for Tots