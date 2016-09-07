DeKalb, East Noble cancel Friday football game

Because of the traffic accident that claimed the lives of two DeKalb football players, DeKalb and East Noble high schools have agreed to cancel Friday night's football game at East Noble, DeKalb announced this afternoon.

"Both schools feel that it is in our best interest to allow our students and athletes the remainder of this week to grieve and get through this tragic accident," said Chris Rhodes, DeKalb's athletic director, in a statement.

"We would like to thank East Noble Athletic Director Nick David and Head Football Coach Luke Amstutz for their understanding and support."

Rhodes said the DeKalb Central district wanted to thank the high schools and area communities that "reached out during our difficult time.

"It has been truly amazing that so many have contacted, called or brought items to the school," Rhodes said. "We would like all to know that it is greatly appreciated. Thank you for helping us in our time of need."