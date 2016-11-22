DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Defiance, Williams: Snow, freezing rain possible

A brief period of light snow and light freezing rain is possible late tonight and Wednesday morning before changing to all rain in parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio north of Fort Wayne, the National Weather Service said.

Light snow accumulations will be possible mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana and Defiance and Williams counties in Ohio, the weather service said in its outlook.

There's a low chance this will affect holiday travel Wednesday morning, the outlook said.