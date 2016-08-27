

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

DeKalb's Tyler Schwartz cruises to the finish line to win the girls race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet in 18:04, 29 seconds ahead of second place, on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

DeKalb's Tyler Schwartz, right, is followed by East Noble's Kayla McCulloch, centern and DeKalb teammate Lauren Beckman aroud the first course marker post during the girls race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Columbia City's Jasmine Early strides to a fourth-place individual finish to lead the Eagles to the team title in the girls race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Columbia City's Jake Matteson runs in the second mile of the course in the boys race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Ian Winebrenner sprints to the finish in the boys race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran's Noah Steffen sprints to the finish to win the boys race and lead the Cadets to a team victory at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Runners, from left, Concordia Lutheran's Noah Steffen, Roman Jennings of Snider, Northrop's Jack Brokaw, Snider's Jesse Hamlin and Luku Ojerinde of Indianapolis Pike group together as they run in the first mile of the boys race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School. Steffen pulled ahead to win the race in 15:54 with all four of the others finishing in the top 10.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Spectators encourage the competitors in the second mile of the boys race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Columbia City's Bailie Brown, right, leadsw the main pack of runners around the first course marker post in the girls race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School. With three runners in the top 10 finishers, including Brown at seventh place, Jasmine Early at fourth and Lillie Oddou at 10th, Columbia City won the team title.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Ashtyn Roberston crosses the finish line in ninth place to lead the Panthers in the grils race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

DeKalb's Tyler Schwartz cruises to the finish line to win the girls race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet in 18:04, 29 seconds ahead of second place, on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Runners in the boys race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet push off the starting line as the official fires the starter pistol on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Jesse Hamlin, left, and Roman Jennings, push ahead of Northrop's Jack Brokaw and Indianapolis Pike's Luku Ojerinde as they chase Nothrop's Dustin Stames in the second mile of the boys race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Northrop's Dustin Stames, right, races to an early lead after the start of the boys race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Fans cheer on the Snider cross country runners at the start of the girls race at the DeKalb Classic on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

DeKalb's Tyler Schwartz cruises to the finish line to win the girls race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet in 18:04, 29 seconds ahead of second place, on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

East Noble's Kayla McCulloch races to the finish line to take second place in the girls race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Roman Jennings cruises to a second-place finish in the boys race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran's Noah Steffen runs with the main group before pulling ahead in the middle section of the course to win the boys race and lead the Cadets to a team victory at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Northrop's Dustin Stames built a huge early lead before being reeled in by the pack and falling to a sixth-place finish in the boys race at the DeKalb Classic Cross Country meet on Saturday at DeKalb High School.