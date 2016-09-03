DeKalb offering grief counseling this morning

Grief counseling is available through noon today in the commons at DeKalb High School for students, staff or anyone needing support following the traffic death of a football player Friday, an administrator said.

Those interested should enter the school through Door #24, said Dr. Steven E. Teders, DeKalb Central superintendent, in a statement.

Junior running back Derek Padilla, 17, died about 4 p.m. Friday when the Volkswagen Passat he was driving east on County Road 40 was involved in a three-vehicle accident at County Road 19, police have said. A passenger, defensive lineman Lucas Oberkiser, 16, was critically injured.

The scheduled football game Friday night against New Haven was postponed, and DeKalb also put off its Saturday high school and middle school activities.

Teders asked that the families of the boys be kept in thoughts and prayers.