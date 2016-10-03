Deadline to register to vote nears

Allen County residents planning on voting in the general election and who haven't registered to vote yet have a week to register or submit address changes.

The Allen County Voter Registration Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 to accommodate voters, a statement said today. Normal office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The office is located in Suite 176 in the Rousseau Center, One E. Main St.

Residents wanting to register must have lived at their current address for 30 days before the election Nov. 8, and cannot be currently imprisoned after having been convicted of a crime, the statement said.

Residents can also register and update their file online at www.indianavoter.com until midnight Oct. 11. Residents must have a current and valid Indiana driver's license or ID.