Defund or defend: Planned Parenthood sees rival rallies

The rallies lined both sides of the street – and featured voices from both sides of the abortion debate.

Those on the west side of Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne held signs reading “Defund Planned Parenthood.”

On the east side of Illinois Road, one person carried a sign reading “Defend PP,” referring to the women’s health organization by its initials.

On Saturday morning, more than 300 from both sides gathered at entrances to Parkwest Center shopping plaza, which houses Planned Parenthood’s Fort Wayne office.

Ali Slocum, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, said in a brief telephone interview that while the organization is known for providing abortions, the Fort Wayne office does not.

“It provides reproductive health services for women,” she said, adding that includes Pap smears, breast exams, contraception and testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Four other offices in Indiana do offer abortions, she said.

The Planned Parenthood opponents, about 200, were part of a nationwide day of demonstrations urging the end of federal funding for the group.

The local rally focused on hope that a new presidential administration and Republican-majority Congress in Washington, D.C., will get things going in a different direction.

Former President Barack Obama vetoed many abortion-related restrictions, said Abigail Eschelbach, 25, of Fort Wayne, who spoke to demonstrators on behalf of Allen County Right to Life.

“Now that we have President (Donald) Trump, who has promised to defund Planned Parenthood, we are hoping to get some of these bills signed,” she said.

Meg Carlin, 22, of Garrett, representing Advocates for Justice, urged redirecting money to other clinics that offer reproductive health care but not abortion.

Such groups exist in the Fort Wayne area, she said.

“Women don’t need Planned Parenthood because qualified health care is already available,” Carlin said.

About 100 turned out for the counterprotest.

“They don’t understand what’s at stake are rights that belong to women,” said Alison Miller, 31, of Fort Wayne, gesturing across Illinois Road.

Betty Cockrum, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, in a statement emailed to The Journal Gazette, said opponents want to block access to health care.

“We are often the only health care provider for thousands of our patients. Shutting the doors of hundreds of Planned Parenthood centers across the country would tear a huge hole in the health care provider safety net. It is wrong and it would have huge and unwelcome consequences.”

