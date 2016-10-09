Democrat Schrader betting on himself

Tommy Schrader is 53 and unemployed.

He gets by on disability insurance provided through Social Security. He says he has suffered from chronic depression since undergoing oral surgery as a teenager.

He has long wavy hair and wears earrings. A large cross hangs from one of his necklaces. The back of his right hand bears the tattooed name Jesus and the date in 1978 of his surgery. He rolls up the sleeve of his jacket to display Virgin Mary spelled along his right forearm.

Schrader carries a Bible and says he regularly attends Bible study at the east-side Fort Wayne motel where he lives. Of the 10 customer reviews posted on the website Trip Advisor, seven rated the place as “terrible.”

Schrader is a high school dropout who later earned a GED. He says he once lived under a bridge in Boston for 10 days.

Meet the Democratic Party’s candidate for Congress in Indiana’s 3rd District.

“I bet you $50 right here that I win,” he says from his seat at a downtown pizza restaurant.

No Democrat has been elected to the U.S. House from northeast Indiana since 1992, and the region has only grown more Republican since then, thanks in part to redistricting. It has been 10 years since a Democratic candidate came within 10 percentage points of the GOP nominee in the general election results.

So what makes Schrader think he can defeat Republican state Sen. Jim Banks and Libertarian Pepper Snyder on Nov. 8?

“By getting Republican voters crossing over and voting for me, because I’m a conservative,” Schrader says.

Over the course of an hour, Schrader ticks off his conservative beliefs. He supports gun rights, lower taxes and federal spending cuts. He opposes abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act, which mandates health insurance for most Americans.

“Maybe I should run as a Republican,” he jokes.

He did that once, seeking the GOP nomination for Fort Wayne city clerk in 2007. He was disqualified after Republican officials pointed out that Schrader had most recently voted in a Democratic primary election.

He has run as a Democrat at least eight times in all, for Congress, mayor and seats on the City Council. He backs a couple of progressive causes: raising the federal minimum wage and guaranteeing protections for the civil rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

“A little bit liberal, mostly conservative,” he says of his views.

Schrader has never gotten this far as a candidate. He won an at-large City Council nomination in the 2011 primary election, but the county election board removed his name from the general election ballot because he had registered to vote in Wisconsin, where he lived for a spell that year.

Schrader raises no money for his political campaigns. He says that before the primary election this year, he stood for a few days holding a “Schrader for Congress” sign near a northeast Fort Wayne shopping center. He plans to do so again this month.

Asked what he had been doing ahead of the November election, Schrader says, “Going up to people, telling them my name and that I won the Democratic primary for Congress – vote for me.”

Why does he keep running when he never wins election?

“What’s the old saying? If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,” he says.

“If I lose, I don’t think I’ll run again,” he says about his current race. “Because maybe it wasn’t meant to be. I think with God all things are possible. I’m not a quitter. I’m a survivor.”

Unexpected win

As perennial congressional candidates go, Schrader is hardly special on this, his fifth try since 2006.

Joe Sweeney, who died in 2011, ran for Congress 14 times over 26 years in Arizona. He won three Republican primaries but no general elections.

Bob Kern, a Democrat formerly known as Bobby Hidalgo, has run for an Indiana seat in the U.S. House 10 times, winning the 1998 primary in the 6th District. He twice has sought a Senate nomination.

To run for a U.S. House seat, a candidate must be at least 25 years old, a U.S. citizen for at least seven years and a state inhabitant on Election Day. The candidate does not have to live in the district he seeks to represent. Unlike Senate and presidential candidates, House candidates are not required to obtain the signatures of registered voters to qualify for the Indiana ballot.

After Schrader captured this year’s 3rd District congressional nomination by a comfortable margin over two little-known and unfunded candidates, district Democratic Chairwoman Carmen Darland said he would not receive the party’s backing.

Darland declined to be interviewed for this story.

“Tommy Schrader is not endorsed by the Third District Democratic Party,” she said in an email.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Schrader says at the pizzeria. “They’re part of the establishment. ... They want to hold onto power and money and influence.”

The Democratic organization had endorsed political novice Todd Nightenhelser of Huntington in the primary election, but he reported raising only $751 and spending none of it. And there was speculation that many voters might have confused Schrader with someone else – perhaps they believed he was part of Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which conducts real estate auctions across the nation. One theory was that some people thought they were voting for Tommy Schoegler, a former TV sportscaster in Fort Wayne.

John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, said in a recent interview that Schrader’s nomination “was unexpected.” He said the party provided Nightenhelser with “organizational help” in addition to the endorsement.

Asked whether Democrats should have contributed money to Nightenhelser’s campaign to improve his chances, Zody said: “Our resources are small. We don’t have a lot to go around, especially in a primary.”

He said the party needs to recruit candidates “willing to do what it takes to run for Congress, which includes raising a lot of money.”

Schrader should not have taken anybody by surprise. In 2014, he lost the party’s 3rd Congressional District nomination by just 88 votes, or 1 percentage point. Two years earlier, he was a distant second in the primary, yet still did better than four candidates. In both years, the Democratic nominee raised little money and was trounced in the general election.

The party’s last decent hope in the 3rd District was Thomas Hayhurst, a Fort Wayne physician and former City Council member who ran in 2006 and 2010. In his first attempt at Congress, Hayhurst raised roughly $500,000 and ran 8.6 percentage points behind six-term incumbent GOP Rep. Mark Souder. Four years later, Hayhurst raised more than $800,000 but lost to Republican state Sen. Marlin Stutzman by almost 30 percentage points.

Hayhurst said he cannot criticize Democratic leaders for failing to nominate Nightenhelser in this year’s primary. He said they would be “putting a Band-aid on a broken system” if they “spent a lot of money and a lot of blood, sweat and tears trying to get a better candidate” only to lose badly in the general election.

He blames noncompetitive congressional races on state legislatures, Republican and Democratic alike, that draw political districts so they clearly favor one party over the other, a practice known as gerrymandering. All 435 House seats are up for election this year in the U.S. House, but leading political analysts rate only eight to 17 of them as toss-ups while 20 more are considered competitive but leaning toward one party or the other.

Gerrymandering “is damaging to the Constitution, damaging to the country, a destructive process, and it’s definitely driven by (legislators) who put party above people and party above country,” Hayhurst said.

Politics first

Schrader is the youngest of the four children of Thomas and Marjorie Schrader of Fort Wayne. Tommy was raised Catholic and worked at a branch of the Allen County Public Library as a teenager.

His parents described him as a smart, energetic child before his oral surgery to correct an overbite.

“After that, he just sort of went into a funk,” Thomas Schrader said. In addition to suffering depression, their son heard voices and exhibited signs of delusional disorder, the elder Schrader said.

His parents said they have helped Tommy financially over the years and that he visits them weekly.

“We’re trying to get him motivated into working or finding something a little constructive to do with his time,” Thomas Schrader said.

The senior Schrader said he is “kind of disappointed” that Tommy keeps running for public office, but he also acknowledged, “That’s the only thing he has in life, really.”

Marjorie Schrader agreed.

“His politics, that’s first in his life,” she said. “That’s what keeps him motivated, what keeps him going.”

Tommy Schrader likes to read books about government and politics. He recommends “State of Denial,” Bob Woodward’s inspection of how George W. Bush’s administration conducted its war in Iraq in the 2000s.

Mental illness stigma

Schrader is told he doesn’t look like a candidate for Congress. His hair is fairly long, for one thing.

“I just got my hair done,” he replies. “I think it looks all right. … Don’t like it, don’t vote for me.”

He doesn’t campaign like a candidate for Congress, which typically requires fundraising, media advertising and public appearances.

“It’s not about money or whether I have a beer now and then. It’s about giving me a chance to serve the people. That’s what it’s about,” he says, a beer sitting on the table.

He declines to say how much beer he drinks in a day but volunteers that he doesn’t consume illicit drugs. He takes prescription medications for depression.

Asked about a pill he swallowed during the interview, Schrader responds: “Chantix. Trying to quit smoking. It’s not working, though. It’s a terrible habit, isn’t it?”

He doesn’t own a cellphone or a car. Asked how he would get to Washington if he were elected to the House, Schrader answers: “Greyhound. I’m afraid of flying. I used to love to fly.”

Other than running for Congress, he hasn’t been looking for a job because, he says, “no one will hire me.”

“I’m not afraid to work,” he says. “I’m not lazy, and I’m not stupid.”

Schrader says he had a job in Boston shining shoes in 2001 when he took a train to visit New York City on Sept. 10. The next day, on the train ride back to Boston, he learned about that morning’s terrorist attacks.

He figures he might have been in the vicinity of the attacks had he stayed longer in New York. Because he left, he says, “I know I’ve been touched by God.”

The date on the Jesus tattoo on his hand happens to be Sept. 11, 1978.

The conversation turns often to Schrader’s religious beliefs – “I think we’re saved by grace, not by works,” he says, paraphrasing a verse from the Bible – and his depression.

“Some people get nervous around me,” he says at one point.

Why does he think that is?

“Stigma.”

Stigma of what?

“Mental illness.”

How does his depression manifest itself?

“Kind of bitter, resentment and anger” about the oral surgery that he insists changed his brain, he says. “It seems I just can’t forgive.”

He says that “having a job would help – something to do during the day, something important. That’s why I ran.”

Later, he says, “I wish I didn’t have an illness.”

