Dense fog for Allen County, points north

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for Allen County and parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio north of Fort Wayne.

Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter-mile or less in many locations, and widespread dense fog can be expected through mid-morning, the weather service said. It said near-zero visibility was possible, especially in rural areas.

The advisory was issued for Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio.