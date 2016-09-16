Deputies to enforce traffic regulations at rural EACS schools

Officers from the Allen County Sheriff's Department soon will be enforcing traffic regulations on the grounds of several East Allen County Schools under a measure the county commissioners approved today.

The affected schools are outside the boundaries of New Haven and already have school resource officers provided by the sheriff's department, Jeff Studebaker, EACS safety manager, explained by telephone after the vote.

But those officers did not have the ability to issue a ticket for speeding or going through a stop sign, he said. Even though the schools are public schools, their grounds are private property, Studebaker said.

That may not be understood by all young drivers, some of whom may think traffic regulations don't apply, he said.

"Our goal is not to write citations, but to keep people safe," Studebaker said. "It's about prevention."

Most of the time, Studebaker expects an officer will simply talk to a violator and inform him or her that a ticket could be issued.

The measure also was passed by the East Allen County Schools board Sept. 6.

