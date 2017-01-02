Desperation spurs killings, observers agree

In 2016, there were48 homicides in Allen County, exceeding the 2013 record of 45.

Chandra Pinkston, who worked as a resident adviser at a local transitional house for women, said in order to reduce the murder rate, young black men must be given a reason to live.

“A lot of our young men coming out after being incarcerated are not being able to find a good job because of their record,” Pinkston said. “Something should be created to give them an opportunity to really live again.”

Rehabilitation should give them hope, Pinkston said, “knowing they have a life other than just going to prison or getting locked up or out there selling drugs to make ends meet.”

Some of these young men don’t care whether they live or die because they have nothing to come home to, Pinkston said. Then there are turf beefs or battles, or envy, and the guns come out.

“That’s why a lot of murders happen,” Pinkston said.

Churches need to be more active, to “come out to the streets,” she said. “If they (pastors and church members) see a drug house, try to go there and witness to these people,” Pinkston suggested.

Angela Martin, a nurse practitioner, agrees, saying churches need to pull together, pray and be an example.

“A lot of our advancements have come out of the church,” Martin said, “because our faith has been something that has got us from slavery to where we are today.”

