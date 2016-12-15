Developers unveil Cityscape Flats design

Developers of Cityscape Flats along Ewing Street and Fairfield Avenue downtown unveiled the layouts and interior design ideas for their townhouses on Thursday and announced dates when apartments in the development would become available.

The development, which started in October 2015, includes 14 townhouses and 163 apartments and a one-acre park in the center, built on top of a parking garage.

The townhouses range from 1,874 to 2,434 square feet, range from three to four floors and have two-car garages. They were originally planned to be rentals, but people said they wanted to buy the properties, so they are available only for purchase.

Townhouse prices will range from $270,000 to $375,000. One Eleven Designs will assist with interior decorating, and depending on how much buyers spend on custom design, the price could be more. Three of the townhouses have been sold.

One Eleven Design offered four possible interior designs for the townhouses, including traditional, rustic modern farmhouse, modern, and industrial warehouse loft, though those designs were just examples of what can be done. All designs will be custom.

Eric Doden of DOMO Ventures, the developers, said if a design is picked out by March 1, work should be complete and the owner able to move in by September.

The apartments will range from $880 to $1,700 per month. So far 220 people have expressed interest in the apartments and some have already signed leases, Doden said. The move-in date for half the apartments will be Feb. 1, and the other half should be ready to move into on April 1.

