Development authority OKs grant for 3 projects

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority on Tuesday approved funding for three projects in Adams, Steuben and Huntington counties.

The approved grants will fund portions of the South Adams Trails project, the Enterprise Center in Steuben County and the United Brethren Block in Huntington County. The grants total about $2.4 million of the $42 million awarded to northeast Indiana through the state's Regional Cities Initiative.

As of this month, northeast Indiana's Regional Development Authority has recommended $120.8 million to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, including $71.2 million in regional private investment.

"The Road to One Million is truly a regional economic development plan. (Tuesday's) meeting is a great example of how we are supporting inventive projects that create new opportunities and spur economic growth in our 11-county region," said RDA board chairman Jeff Turner.

Reconstructing two historic Pratt Truss iron rail bridges to connect trails across the Wabash River, the South Adams Trail project will connect Berne and Geneva trails to the Poka-Bache Connector trail system. The $498,000 grant awarded by the RDA represent about 16 percent of the project's total $3.6 million cost.

Steuben County's Enterprise Center will renovate a 70,000 square-foot, five-building campus located on 4.5 acres of land near downtown Angola into office space, business incubators, and worker training. The approved $323,000 grant represents about 17 percent of the $1.9 million overall cost.

The United Brethren Block will partner with Huntington University and Pathfinder Services to develop space to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The development will also include 35 apartments above the facility. The project was awarded a $1.6 million grant, about 20 percent of the $8 million total cost.

All three projects and the RDA's approval will now be reviewed by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for final approval.

In other business, the Regional Development Authority heard presentations from groups representing the Posterity Scholar House project, slated for Fort Wayne's southeast side, which has requested a $2,484,180 grant, and the Michiana Event Center in LaGrange County, which has requested a $3,843,371 grant.

dgong@jg.net