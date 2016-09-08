Devils likely won't be back at zoo until '17

Those eager to see new Tasmanian devils at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will have to wait a little bit longer.

The zoo’s enclosure for the cute little endangered marsupials is finished, but the animals are on hold to make sure they are healthy and have complete paperwork, said Emma Forthofer, a zoo supervisor.

“It’s most likely that the Tasmanian devils are not going to be on exhibit this season,” she said Wednesday.

Working with the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program in Australia, the zoo announced last year it was chosen as one of six zoos in the United States to receive devils for its renovated Australian Adventure exhibit.

But their arrival has been delayed, partly because scientists are sorting through the impact of a fatal disease that has decimated the Tasmanian devil population in the wild.

Known as Devil Facial Tumor Disease, or DFTD, the gruesomely disfiguring and disabling cancer causes lesions and tumors around the mouth that can spread to the rest of the face, including the eyes, and body. Animals become unable to eat or breathe.

The cancer is insidious because it’s infectious – it can spread from one animal to others. Animals cannot fight off the disease once infected, and the disease has resisted treatment, researchers have found. The only good news is that some devils appear to have developed genetic resistance, according to scientists who recently published a study in a scientific journal.

“The facial cancer has wiped out 70 percent of Tasmanian devils in the wild in the last decade,” Forthofer said.

“The ones arriving for us will be disease-free, and they are part of what is called an insurance population – it serves as a backup in case the Tasmanian devil should become extinct in the wild.”

Part of ensuring against the disease – and other potential health problems – is a quarantine process in Australia and the United States, she said.

Between 1987 and 2004, the zoo had as many as a dozen devils, and, at one point, the only surviving devil outside of Australia, a male named Coolah. The 7-year-old Coolah was euthanized in May 2004 after being diagnosed with an inoperable cancer on his rump.

The devils are susceptible to other cancers as well as the facial tumors, and Coolah was well beyond his normal life expectancy, Forthofer said.

“So, you can say he more or less died of old age,” she said.

When the new devils arrive, they will go to a specially designed enclosure, Forthofer said. It will include a gravel area, a pond, hollow logs, grass and a high perch so the active animals will have plenty to explore.

The enclosure will be similar to the ones used for the big cats with a large window for viewing, she said.

Devils are meat eaters and nocturnal, so visitors can expect them to be most active in early-morning and evening hours, she added.

Forthofer said zoo officials are excited at the prospect of again showcasing Tasmanian devils, whenever they arrive. “It’s now kind of a waiting game for them.”

The zoo’s last day for the season is Oct. 9.

