Devoting day to serve others

James and Ruth Barbre were sitting Saturday in his room at Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation Center.

After spending eight days in Dupont Hospital for multiple infections, James Barbre is trying to regain enough strength to go home to his wife and their dog. The 77-year-old was in Day 4 at Ashton and feeling antsy. The cloudy skies outside weren’t helping matters.

That’s when some unexpected visitors walked in, wearing bright green T-shirts and big, friendly smiles.

“It was nice,” James Barbre said. “They came in and offered God’s word and a prayer or two.”

“And they had a baby, which is as good as a puppy,” Ruth Barbre added.

About 100 members of Grace Summit Church signed up for nine varied activities for their first Serve Day. The nondenominational church, which was founded almost six years ago, meets at Manchester University’s Fort Wayne campus, 10627 Diebold Road. Sunday services are 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.

Members were asked to pursue projects they felt passionate about.

“Our big focus is service,” member Karen Gross said. “We don’t start new ministries a lot. We go out and work with existing ministries.”

Those include Habitat for Humanity, Dare to Dream Youth Ranch, Tools for Schools, Blessed Portion Ministries and various others. The efforts often seek to help the homeless and hungry. Saturday’s scheduled efforts included mulching at Swinney Park, clearing out litter from the downtown riverfront and cleaning Lawton Park’s skate park.

Regina Cannady, the church’s discipleship director, had shoulder surgery five months ago. Her painful recovery inspired her choice of destination for Serve Day 2016 – Ashton’s rehab facility.

She wanted to encourage others going through physical therapy. Like all the other project leaders, she called ahead and got permission to bring in a small group of volunteers.

Cannady visited patients’ rooms with members Tina McDonald and Jessica Gross, who carried her daughter, 7-month-old Teagan.

Gross, who happens to be an assistant physical therapist, offered patients a joke to brighten their day.

“The difference between terrorists and physical therapists is you can negotiate with a terrorist,” she said, smiling. “You can’t negotiate with a physical therapist. We’re always pushing you to get better.”

Karen Gross, Jessica’s mother-in-law, summed up why she’s active in Grace Summit Church.

“We’re out here to show our love and show the love of Jesus without a big push,” she said, adding that they offer to pray with people only when the patient shows an interest. “We just feel like everybody can do a little something to make the world a better place.”

“It is a nice ministry,” Ruth Barbre said as she sat across from her husband in his wheelchair. “They really weren’t here to advertise their church. They were here to bring cheer.”

sslater@jg.net